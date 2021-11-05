It's a great time to be Green!

Membership Campaign

With 2022 elections coming up, we can break the duopoly!

Organizer Meeting

Come join the organizer meeting to get the latest update on the progressive movement in Illinois. We meet every Saturday at 10:00 a.m. CST. Sign-up here!

DuPage County Green Party

DEMAND ACTION Nov 6 and Dec 4. DuPage Greens Healthcare for All Protest. November 6 at Noon in Naperville. More information is available here.

Do you want to make a difference in your town and state government? Come learn about how you can help elect local Green candidates so we can change how our local politics are run!

DuPage County Green Party meets on November 10, 7:00-8:30. For details, click here!

Cook County Green Party

Greens are an established party in the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District.

Cook County Green Party Chair's Office Hours. November 10, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

If you are interested in being elected as a Green Township or Ward Committeeperson in the MWRD District, email [email protected].

Shawnee Green Party

The Shawnee Green Party meets monthly at 6:30 pm on the second Wednesday of the month. November 10, 6:30-7:30 For details, sign-up here!

Social Hour with Howie Hawkins

Friday, November 12, 7:00 – 8:30 p.m.

Come join the Illinois Greens with a social event and featured guest Howe Hawkins! RSVP Today!

Illinois Green Party Annual Fall Conference

The Green Party is needed today more than ever. With both parties currently in power answering to big money special interests, only a party that rejects all big money special interest donations and stands for the 99% can help restore true democratic government in America.

The Illinois Green Party holds two Membership Meetings each year, one in the spring and one in the fall. These meetings are our chance to conduct official, statewide business and to hold training and educational sessions, as well as panel discussions and keynote addresses from invited speakers.

This years Fall Conference will be held remotely (via ZOOM) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 9:00 AM CT to 3:00 PM CT.

Registration & Agenda are now available | Find out how to get involved with the Illinois Green Party

Considering a Run for Office?

Explore our Resources & Expectations for Illinois Green Party Recognized Candidates, along with a Campaign Quick-start Guide to Recognition.

