Green Party, Libertarian candidates in Illinois US Senate race discuss the issues

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In the race for U.S. Senate in Illinois, two of the candidates have wildly different views on economic stimulus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

David Black is the Illinois Green Party nominee. He is a retired attorney whose platform focuses on universal health care, a $20 minimum wage, clean energy and cuts to military spending.

WLS

By John A Klein

Sunday, October 11, 2020

Danny Malouf is the Libertarian nominee. He has a bachelor's degree in accounting, and his platform focuses on bringing the troops home, ending the war on drugs, abolishing the federal reserve and protecting the Second Amendment.

They shared their ideas on that topic and many others Sunday on ABC 7 Chicago's Newsviews.