Green Party's International Committee Expresses Outrage at Christmas Day Bombing of the Al-Durrah Children's Hospital in the Gaza Strip

The International Committee of the Green Party of the United States has denounced the bombing of facilities in Gaza, including the Al-Durrah Children's Hospital, on Christmas Day. The airstrikes and artillery attacks are a stark reminder that Israeli continues to target children in its decades-long violation of international norms and laws in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and Gaza. Such attacks are war crimes under international law, and attacks on children violate our most basic norms of human decency.

“It was a horrible night for the children at the Al-Durrah Hospital, due to the missiles fired by the Israeli occupation warplanes, which caused serious damage to the hospital, spreading fear and panic among children and their families,” said Dr. Majed Hamadah, manager of the hospital. "The bombing injured children, traumatized everyone nearby, devastated the facility, and caused fires. It was not the first time this pediatric hospital was bombed." [1]

"Attacks against hospitals that are not participating in the armed conflict are absolutely prohibited by international law." Dr. Curtis Doebbler, an expert in international law and a consultant for the Green Party's International Committee pointed out. "This prohibition is part of customary international law and is also found in article 18 of the Fourth Geneva Convention that protects civilians. Individuals from any State who are involved in such crimes in the State of Palestine can be prosecuted before the International Criminal Court.

"Among other courts, the Israeli Supreme Court itself has recognized that customary international law as well as the Fourth Geneva Convention provide protection to hospitals in Gaza. Article 38 of the Convention on Right of the Child also requires Israel to abide by the rules of international humanitarian law, he added. [3]

The Green Party of the United States has repeatedly spoken out against the use of U.S. weapons, purchased with U.S. taxes, in attacks on civilians. Romi Elnagar, co-chair of the Green Party International Committee, said, "Israel is able to wage relentless, illegal war on Palestinians with impunity because the U.S. gives it diplomatic cover and open support. It is unconscionable that we allow our government to give Israel a blank check with our tax monies in order to pursue its obscene policy of land theft and genocide, a policy which has been opposed in international forums for decades, while millions struggle for basic necessities during the COVID-19 pandemic." [4]

In recent years, Israel has become increasingly brutal in its policies towards children. A recent report by Brad Parker in the online magazine, +972mag, accuses Israel of wanton killing of children, saying "... in the overwhelming majority of cases, we found that Palestinian children killed by Israeli forces with live ammunition did not pose any threat to justify the use of lethal force." J Street, a DC-based lobbying group, issued a statement declaring the use of lethal force against civilians "highly disturbing." Congresswoman Betty McCollum (D-MN-04), an outspoken proponent for Palestinian children’s rights, identified the killing [of one Palestinian child, Ali Abu Aliya] as “state-sponsored violence.” [2, 5]

The Green Party of the United States demands that the incoming Biden administration work to end efforts to obstruct and shield Israel from accountability, including at the United Nations Security Council, and stop the flow of money and weapons to the Zionist state.

In a context where systemic impunity is the norm, failing to ensure that U.S. funds and weapons do not support Israeli abuses will make it certain that Palestinian children will continue to bear the brunt of Israel’s military occupation, with no end in sight.

