Green Party seeks candidates for city posts to reverse BG's 'backwards energy policy'

Bowling Green has a backwards energy policy. We get 60% of our electricity from the Prairie State Coal plant in Illinois. The expensive power from this coal plant is why our electric bills are so high. We get 35% of our power from hydro plants on the Kentucky border. This power is also expensive because we have to pay transmission and delivery costs. Our wonderful solar field only supplies 3% of BG's electricity, and our great wind turbines only supply 2%.

By Joseph DeMare

January 17, 2023

The power from the wind turbines is the cheapest electricity in the City's mix, costing us less than half the market rate with almost no transmission costs. Of course, the City is planning to dismantle them (See the Jan 17th article in BG Independent News).

In addition to dismantling the wind turbines, the City also imposes a penalty on having rooftop solar. The City charges $4 per installed kilowatt every month, forever, wiping out any economic benefit of having the panels.

So, even as catastrophe after catastrophe tells us we must stop putting carbon in the air, BG is dismantling wind turbines, discouraging solar, and relying on dirty, expensive coal power.

We have tried working with the City on these issues. Along with Neocles Leontis and others, we tried to convince the City Council and the Municipal Utility Board not to sign a 50-year contract with Prairie State. We have appeared numerous times before the Municipal Utility Board and the Council, arguing against the solar panel penalties and arguing for expanding our wind power and transitioning away from coal. We have been ignored.

It's clear that the only way for Bowling Green to again move forward on energy is to replace the Mayor with someone who will appoint members to the Utility Board who understand the necessity of transitioning to 100% clean, renewable energy.

That is why the Wood County Green Party is searching for candidates to run in this fall's election. If you are interested, please contact Joseph DeMare, 419-973-5841.

