Howie Hawkins on the Freedom to Vote Act

The Freedom to Vote Act is the newest effort by Democrats in Congress to pass a bill that can attract at least some GOP vote. Howie Hawkins, the recent Green Party candidate for President, says while the voting reforms in the bill need to be adopted, the provisions killing the Presidential campaign matching funds need to be rejected. With Mark Dunlea for the Hudson Mohawk Radio Network.

Media Sanctuary, Troy, New York

Interview by Mark Dunlea

September 20, 2021





