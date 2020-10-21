Howie Hawkins To campaign with independent Green Senate candidate Lisa Savage in Maine on Wednesday

U.S. Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins will be in Maine on Wednesday and will have some availability for press interviews alongside independent Green U.S. Senate candidate Lisa Savage.



Hawkins, and his running mate Angela Walker, are on the ballot in 30 states representing 73% of voters and 381 electoral votes. Including the other states where they are qualified write-in candidates, 96% of Americans, representing 514 of the total of 538 electoral votes, will be able to vote for the Hawkins/Walker Green Party ticket.

Lisa Savage for Senate

http://www.lisaformaine.org

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 19, 2020



For more info:

Virginia Rodino, 202-465-0918 , virginia@howiehawkins.us

Sam Pfeifle, 207-749-0298, sam@lisaformaine.org

Most significantly, Maine is awarding its electoral votes this election based on ranked-choice voting, which ensures voters can cast ballots for the candidate they like most without invoking the myth a third-party candidate is “spoiling” an electoral win for a corporate-party candidate.



"There are no states safe from the predatory corporate duopoly,” Hawkins said. “Every state is a battleground. Every state is under economic and environmental assault from the two governing parties. Maine is no exception and I'm excited to be campaigning along with Lisa on platforms that Mainers deserve and need."



Hawkins is eager to campaign with Savage, who was forced to unenroll from the Maine Green Independent Party to get ballot access, but who remains committed to Green values and supports the Green Party’s national platform. No one knows better than Savage how RCV changes campaigning, as she owes much of her campaign’s support and enthusiasm to people excited to vote their values and not their fears.



“Mainers will love Howie and Angela’s policy positions,” said Savage. “Like me, they support Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, and many of the other positions that have wide support among Mainers. I can’t wait to help spread their word here and combine our energies.”



Howie and Lisa’s current schedule includes:



9-10:30 a.m.: Bangor

Noon-1:30 p.m.: Augusta

2:30-6 p.m.: Portland

Currently, supporters are planning a rally in Portland’s Monument Square at 4:30 p.m. to close out the day.

Find information about Lisa Savage by visiting www.LisaforMaine.org.