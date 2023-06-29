Help the Green Party of Utah get ballot access for 2024!

The Green Party of Utah (GPUT) is beginning the process of gathering signatures to regain ballot access. But we need your help to get the signatures required by November, 2023!



If you are interested in learning about the the petitioning process please complete the GPUT Ballot Access Organizing Form.

Greens are grassroots activists, environmentalists, advocates for social justice, nonviolent resisters and regular citizens who’ve had enough of corporate-dominated politics. Government must be part of the solution, but when it’s controlled by the 1%, it’s part of the problem. The longer we wait for change, the harder it gets. Help the Green Party of Utah get ballot access. Vote Green!



Email us for more information at [email protected].