Help make history in Connecticut

A humble request from your candidate for Governor Michelle Louise Bicking

I am reaching out personally to solicit your support in reaching the 7,500 signature deadline by August 10st. If there is any way you can gather signatures in your own towns as well as places that you frequent, please let me know. If there are places that you would like me to speak or otherwise be present, please call on me directly.

The days that I have most availability are Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays to meet, discuss a town by town strategy, etc. I cannot complete the last leg of this race to get in the state ballot without you. ALL of you. If you haven't heard it says in a while, THANK YOU so much for your individual investment in keeping the Green Party afloat on the state and local levels throughout out the decades.

I hope to see you soon, at an event hear you.

In solidarity,



www.facebook.com/mlbctgreen Michelle Louise Bicking, LCSW MPA CD (DONA) 2022 Green Party Candidate for Governor