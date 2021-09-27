Help save democracy in New York

ALBANY, NY – You've seen the headlines: The Republicans are stripping away voters' rights, state by state. The Democrats lack the political will to change the filibuster rule in order to pass legislation to protect voters' rights. Right here in our state, now-disgraced-and-resigned Cuomo and the State Legislature took away your right to vote your values when they changed the election law to radically increase New York's ballot access requirements.

The Green Party of New York (GPNY) has never stopped fighting back — in the courts, speaking with legislators and engaging the public. It's an expensive fight: attorney fees, paid petitioners and well-resourced candidates for 2022 are needed. Can you help by giving $22 today, to the Green Party in New York?

If you haven't heard, here is the legislation we're fighting:

The 2020 law tripled the votes needed to maintain a ballot line from 50,000 votes to 135,000, or 2% of the total, whichever is greater. In 2020, 2% of the vote was 174,000 votes.





It doubled the frequency that the 2% standard must be met, from every four years in gubernatorial elections to every two years in both gubernatorial and presidential elections.





It tripled the ballot access petition signature requirement for statewide candidates from 15,000 to 45,000 to be collected in a 42-day window, making New York the most difficult state in the nation to get on the ballot.





It quintupled the signatures required in half of the congressional districts from 100 to 500. Failure to meet this distribution requirement is the most common way ballot petitions for statewide office are invalidated.

Greens are organizing to make democracy a top campaign issue in 2022. We believe you have a right to vote for candidates who will enact an eco-socialist Green New Deal that includes an Economic Bill of Rights and bold initiatives to become fossil fuel-free by 2030.

Under current law, the Green Party candidate for Governor in 2022 will need a minimum of 45,000 signatures from registered voters to get on the ballot — but we'll have to turn in almost double that number in order to head off costly, signature-by-signature legal challenges. That means well over 2,000 signatures a day during the 42-day petitioning period next April and May. Our goal is to raise $100,000 before petitioning starts in the spring of 2022. Your donation of $22.00 will help the Green Party of New York reach its goal.

Voting rights include the right to vote for who you want, no matter their party affiliation. Our goal is not only to rescue the Green Party's ballot line but also fight for fair ballot access laws in New York. You deserve the chance to elect representatives who really do represent you!

In solidarity,

Gloria Mattera

Peter LaVenia

Co-chairs, GPNY

P.S. Become a monthly sustainer and be part of the Green Party's initiative to bring election integrity to New York.