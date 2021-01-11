How Local Candidates can fight for a Solidarity Economy to beat Pandemic Austerity

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated growing inequality, government cutbacks and corporate power. But within our own communities we've also witnessed a flourishing of people getting on with building economic alternatives and mutual aid grounded in principles of social solidarity, cooperation, egalitarianism, sustainability and economic democracy.

LIVE Webinar

Tuesday, January 12

7:30pm ET

How can local candidates and office-holders use this historic opening to campaign for policies based on this new framework for social and economic development – one that puts people and planet before private profits and power?

Join Emily Kawano (Wellspring Collective) and David Cobb (Cooperation Humboldt) from the US Solidarity Economy Network for this primer on how Green Party and allied candidates can beat back austerity and stoke the fires of system change in 2021!

SUGGESTED BACKGROUND:

System Change: A Basic Primer to the Solidarity Economy

Solidarity Economy Candidates Questionnaire