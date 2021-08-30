Hampton Roads Green Party Condemns Chesapeake School Board

Calls for Local School Districts to Pass Trans Model Policy

HAMPTON ROADS, VA – The Hampton Roads Green Party (HRGP) condemns the refusal of the Chesapeake School Board to implement a policy that would protect trans students in Chesapeake Schools. Students need to know that they are in a safe learning environment where they can focus on their schoolwork without the worries of being humiliated or discriminated against.

The HRGP hopes that the Chesapeake school board will reverse their decision before the start of the school year, and further calls on the Virginia Beach School Board to follow the decision of Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Newport News and implement policies that would give trans students equal standing with their cis classmates.

For the time being, the HRGP will continue to be at the forefront of the fight for trans equality in our schools and community.