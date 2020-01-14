January special for annual members

PHILADELPHIA – The Green Party of Pennsylvania is anticipating a challenging year in 2020. The presidential election will surely dominate the public conversation. It is our task to find avenues for growth and expand the dialog beyond the politics of fear. We look forward to advancing our peoples’ first policies such as the Green New Deal and Single Payer Healthcare for All.

We will continue to strengthen our call for a statewide fracking ban and will fight to reclaim Pennsylvania’s economy from the fossil fuels industry. We also must continue the essential activities of building our political base to ensure your voice is heard.

During the month of January we are offering our Sustaining Memberships at a one-time donation! Our Membership Program returns a variety of benefits ranging from buttons, shirts, and event discounts to those who participate in sustaining donations.

Remember you can always send us a donation when convenient to you and all people can become a no-cost member by following us.

All members receive a copy of the Green Star, our monthly newsletter packed full of news about Greens working locally to internationally.

With your help we are building a local structure of political influence that is a true alternative to the current two-party system. Together we can ensure that peace, social justice, ecological wisdom, and grassroots democracy become guiding principles within a better system of governance than what we have today.

