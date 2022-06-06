Julio Cesar Flores for Congress

Endorsed by the LA Progressive and KNOCK LA

I am Julio Cesar Flores the proud son of two wonderful compassionate, hardworking, undocumented college sweethearts who came to Southeast Los Angeles to achieve high ambitions. I was born in East L.A. My parents had blue collar jobs, my dad worked at a carwash 7 days per week and my mother was a waitress and a CNA at convalescent home. Despite both my parents’ holding college degrees in Business Accounting/Management from their home country Mexico, they never frowned upon individuals who sought working class occupations. Early on my parents taught me the importance of hard work, while emphasizing higher education is a doubled edged sword—in theory to uplift our communities or in application—to privatize it.

As a member of the Green Party I am running against the corporate democratic political establishment endangering continuously our global environmental/ecological environment, while roadblocking reparations and national disenfranchisement of voting rights against undocumented people/parents while undermining our registered voters by having primary elections by which Americans pick between the lesser of two evils—FASCISM! We need to put an end to corporate handouts, policies that turn communities against each other, pollution by petrol-industrial companies, medical bankruptcies, high income taxes, out of control gas prices.

As of 2016 I have been an active participant in Southeast L.A. helping families who need the have access to food banks, utility assistance, tutoring, need for laptop or internet, mortgage & rental assistance. Furthermore, when SC AQMD decided to have meetings in the City of Paramount, I engaged with the community explaining to them the levels of contamination and the importance of attending the meeting. Later, in the City of Downey, when the pandemic was at an all-time high, out of my own time, after work hours, I continued working with the people by distributed door hangers with rental assistance information to help residents apply, something the city of Downey never took the initiative to hire canvassers for their own project. The cities have made their rental assistance applications difficult. In addition to this, I supported political candidates who want the best for our community and it’s not easy making sacrifices on top of working 40 hours, my weekly 15-hour commute, working extra 30 hours weekly, family time and self-care. But because I love and care about the people that live here, I make sacrifices to ensure that they can at least have a fighting chance the next day.