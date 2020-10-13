Join us for Lisa's biggest debate night yet!

With three short weeks until Election Day, this Thursday all eyes will be on the third debate in Maine’s closely-watched Senate race.

Lisa Savage has earned high praise from across the state for her strong, boldly progressive performances in the first two debates. Now, with thousands of voters ready to cast early votes in this historic ranked-choice voting race, Thursday’s debate may be the most critical yet for Lisa’s campaign.

Please join fellow Lisa Savage supporters this Thursday evening at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time to watch the debate and cheer on our favorite champion for people, planet, and peace!

Please RSVP now on Facebook and/or LisaForMaine.org to watch the debate, and we’ll keep you posted with info on how to watch.

We need your help to get Lisa's message out to as many potential voters as we can. As one way to do that, we’ll be holding a Twitter storm on the night of the debate, sharing reasons why we support Lisa with the hashtag #LisaForME starting at 7pm ET Thursday.

Before we start the Twitter storm, we’ll be holding a Social Media Action Training starting at 6pm ET to give you the tools you need to help get out the vote for Lisa on social media.

Please RSVP now to join the #LisaForME Twitter storm and Social Media Action Training this Thursday starting at 6:00 p.m. ET!

Why the focus on social media? With the pandemic, this year it’s more difficult to reach voters face-to-face, and a record number of people are voting early. Our field team has found that the people least likely to have already voted are young people - who are also the most likely to be active on social media.

That’s why we need your help now on social media to get out the message to rank Lisa first!

Please join us this Thursday evening for our most important debate watch event and social media mobilization yet:

Social Media Action Training and #LisaForME Twitter Storm

6:00 – 8:00 p.m. ET Thu 10/15 - RSVP on Facebook and/or LisaForMaine.org

Watch the Debate with #LisaForME supporters -

8:00 – 9:00 p.m. ET Thu 10/15 - RSVP on Facebook and/or LisaForMaine.org

If you aren’t able to join us for the entire time, no problem - please RSVP anyway and join for whatever time you’re able.

With just 21 days left in this historic election, we need all hands on deck to finish strong and reach every possible voter with Lisa’s positive message of real change.

Thanks for everything you do to build this inspiring movement for the greater good!

In gratitude,

The Lisa for Maine Team

PS. Our grassroots campaign needs your support to seize this historic opportunity to elect a Senator who puts people, planet, and peace over profit. Please donate today to help us send Lisa Savage to the US Senate!

If you'd prefer to donate by mailing a check, we’d greatly appreciate that too! To donate by check, please make your check out to “Lisa for ME” and mail it to:

Lisa for ME

PO Box 1887

Gray, ME 04039

Please note: When donating by check, Federal Law requires that we ask for your employer and occupation. If you don't have an employer or are retired, put N/A, and if you are self-employed list "self-employed" then describe your occupation.

Contributions are not tax-deductible. Thank you for your generous support!