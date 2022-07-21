Media Advisory: Green Party US Holding Virtual Annual National Meeting July 22-24

Schedule of Events Available Online

When: Friday, July 22 to Sunday, July 24, 2022

Where: Online

Meeting Website: gp.org/anm

Media Credentials

Candidate Café

The Green Party’s 2022 Annual National Meeting (ANM) will take place from July 22-24, online. Meeting events will be held via Zoom, and feature a series of workshops, entertainment, and strategy sessions.

July 21, 2022

Diana Brown, Co-Chair, Media Committee, [email protected], 202-804-2758

Philena Farley, Co-Chair, Media Committee, [email protected], 202-804-2758

Deanna Taylor and Tamar Yager, Green Party Annual National Meeting Committee Co-Chairs, [email protected]

This year’s keynote speaker is Ballot Access News Publisher Richard Winger. He is considered one of the nation’s top experts regarding ballot access information and law. Winger will address some of the challenges faced by alternative party candidates seeking to run for office while dealing with increasingly restrictive national ballot access laws, along with current strategies for overcoming obstacles to fair ballot access.

The 2022 Annual National Meeting Celebration and Fundraiser will feature Comedian Katie Halper. Halper is a writer, video correspondent, entertainer, radio and podcast host from New York. Her main platform is the "Katie Halper Show," which is a video livestream, podcast and radio show broadcast from WBAI-FM in New York City. She also co-hosts a podcast and video show called “Useful Idiots” with journalist Aaron Maté. Halper's writing has appeared in New York Magazine, The Guardian, Rolling Stone, FAIR, Comedy Central, The Nation Magazine and more. Tickets for the fundraiser can be purchased online, providing Greens and allies an opportunity to support the Green Party and enjoy a night of laughter.

Panel discussions and workshops will be offered to registrants throughout the weekend. Select portions of the ANM are open to the media. The credentials form for reporters, bloggers, and other members of the media interested in covering the Annual National Meeting, including press conferences, is available online.

Members of the media are invited to the Candidate Café, which is a virtual meet-and-greet space for candidates, campaign staffers, volunteers, elected officials, meeting organizers, and supporters to network. The Candidate Café will be hosted on a dedicated Zoom conference line that is also open to the credentialed media.

The Green Party of the United States (Green Party US) is an independent political party that is connected to American social movements, and is part of a global Green movement that shares key values, including our Four Pillars of Peace and Non-Violence, Ecological Wisdom, Grassroots Democracy, and Social Justice, as well as our Ten Key Values.

