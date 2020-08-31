The North Carolina Green Party supports and participates in the Black Lives Matter Movement

Justice for #JohnNeville

Several North Carolina Green Party members, including Co-chair Tony Ndege, recently-elected Charlotte Area Greens Co-chair Jacob Samuels, past candidates Keenen Altic, Joshua Bradley, Robert Corriher, assistant Sec. Ade Mowry, Troy Winfree of Triad Greens and others have been heavily involved in statewide protest movements against state violence and systemic inequity.

These actions have included:

Newly-elected Charlotte Greens co-chair Jacob Samuels holds a sign for Jacob Blake.

Photo credit: Allison Isley, Winston-Salem Journal

Dozens of protests in the wake of the murder George Floyd including several events in the Triad where Ndege is a lead organizer in the Black Lives Matter movement.

A week-long occupation of the Governor’s Mansion in Raleigh, which helped to win the successful veto of the onerous SB 168.

Demands for truth and transparency over the death of John Neville and other jail inmates.

Demanding that Forsyth County and all NC counties sever their contracts with Wellpath, a for-profit corporation which is the largest healthcare provider for incarceration institutions in the country.

Recent actions in solidarity with the #KenoshaUprising in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, who grew up in Winston-Salem.