New London Green Party announces candidate for 39th district run

NEW LONDON, Ct – At a nominating meeting held on August 30, New London Greens endorsed Erycka Ortiz as their candidate for State Representative in the 39th district.

An organizer at Hearing Youth Voices, Ortiz is a 21-year-old artist, writer, singer, healer, and social justice activist. “As a Black Latinx visible Trans womxn, my mission is to help create a world which makes space for all.” She added, “I am excited to bring this message of empowerment to New Londoners as they consider who should represent them in Hartford."

New London Green Party

www.nlgreens.org

September 2, 2020

Contact:

Erycka Ortiz, (860) 501-5967, erycka@nlgreens.org

Ronna Stuller, (860) 772-8439, ronna@nlgreens.org

New London Green Party Chair Ronna Stuller added that, after seeing the leadership skills demonstrated by our youth – organizing Black Lives Matters events and advocating for Board of Education policy changes – the party sought out a candidate who would bring a future-focused perspective to this year’s political discourse.

Ortiz joins Green Party candidate for the 2nd Congressional district seat, Cassandra Martineau, on this year’s ballot. Martineau is an executive officer of the Windham NAACP; founder of Willimantic Rainbow Connection, an LGBTQ+ group; member of Windham’s Zoning Board of Appeals; and former Green Party of Connecticut co-chair.

The Green Party is committed to peace, social and economic justice, ecology, and grassroots democracy. Due to our firm belief that government should be accountable to its citizens, New London Green Party candidates do not accept contributions from corporations, lobbyists, political action committees or labor unions. For further information about the New London Greens, visit nlgreens.org.