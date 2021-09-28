New London Greens open campaign office Wednesday

NEW LONDON, CT — The New London Greens invite the public to join them for snacks, music, and an opportunity to meet this year’s candidates at their campaign office and community space at 312 State Street, from 6:00 – 8:30 PM this Wednesday, September 29th. The office will also be open for drop-in visits starting at 12 noon.

Running for City Council is dedicated restorative justice trainer and facilitator Kris Wraight. Kris will prioritize addressing the needs and struggles of our city's residents; building strong relationships across lines of race and ethnicity; re-envisioning public safety by supporting preventive practices; opportunities for affordable housing/home ownership, community spaces for our youth, and a well-funded Public Works Department to keep our streets, schools, and parks safe/clean.

Also running for City Council is committed member of the New London Arts Council and co-founder of Public Art for Racial Justice Education (PARJE), Eddie Long. Eddie is committed to a city government that honors the arts and cultural creativity/vibrancy of our community. Eddie wants to ensure that New London's plans for economic development include affordable residential and commercial spaces created in currently existing buildings, to help keep our most creative community members in the city, and accessible mental health and addiction services.

Running for Board of Education on the Green line is public education advocate and proud parent of a Jennings School student, Keith Kimball, who is committed to ensuring that our all-magnet district effectively acquires and distributes funds/resources for all New London students; building our already impressive ESL program; and improving the timeliness and quality of communication between NLPS administration/faculty and New London parents and students.

The Green Party is committed to sustainability, social and economic justice, grassroots democracy and nonviolence. Due to our firm belief that government should be accountable to its citizens, New London Green Party candidates do not accept contributions from corporations, lobbyists, political action committees or labor unions. For further information regarding the New London Greens, visit nlgreens.org. Email inquiries can be sent to [email protected].