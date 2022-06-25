Nevada Green Party Statement in Support of Abortion Rights

Clark County, NV — The Nevada Green Party urges people to join actions nationwide to protect and expand access to abortion services. We must stop the criminalization of abortions to permanently protect all people’s right to safe, legal, accessible, and confidential healthcare. Reproductive rights are non-negotiable!

The Supreme Court decision attacks the reproductive rights of women, transgender people, and non-binary people. Lack of abortion access will also impact both parents who may be mandated to pay for child support of unwanted pregnancies.

Additionally, the repercussions of ending these reproductive rights may lead to criminalizing the freedom to love and marry on the basis of race or sexual preference.

The Green Party calls for the need to agitate, educate, and organize:

Implement Single Payer healthcare, a streamlined financing mechanism where the middle man is taken out and one entity administers the national healthcare system in a cost-effective manner.

Increase access to safe, legal Plan C abortion pills (Mifepristone and Misoprostol) and abortion centers (available legal support)

Mobilize Communities to pressure state and Congressional legislators to act

Support state and federal legislation that protects reproductive rights

Volunteer and donate to abortion service providers and candidates fighting for reproductive rights.

The Green Party prioritizes parental health and denounces this attack on majority poor and marginalized communities. To change the system, we must build power in our communities!

https://www.ineedana.com/ . Information on finding the nearest abortion provider near your zip code; offers information in multiple languages.

. Information on finding the nearest abortion provider near your zip code; offers information in multiple languages. https://www.howtouseabortionpill.org/ . Information and guide on using safe, at-home abortion pills.

. Information and guide on using safe, at-home abortion pills. https://www.plancpills.org/ . Further information on “Plan C”, safe at-home abortion pills by mail.

. Further information on “Plan C”, safe at-home abortion pills by mail. https://www.ifwhenhow.org/ . Free, confidential helpline and website providing legal support regarding your legal right to abortion.

. Free, confidential helpline and website providing legal support regarding your legal right to abortion. https://donations4abortion.com/ . Find and Donate to a local abortion fund near you.

