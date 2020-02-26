One Week to March 3rd Election! Have you Voted?

SAN FRANCISCO – There is only ONE WEEK left before the March 3rd Primary Election. Remember to voice your vote!

Urging all registered Greens to vote in the Primary in support of our Green Party of California candidates and Green values! To learn more, see the candidate websites.

Five Green Party Presidential Candidates on the March 3rd Primary Ballot

Howie Hawkins - https://howiehawkins.us/

Dario Hunter - https://www.dariohunter.com/

Dennis Lambert - https://www.dlpotus2020.com/

Sedinam Moyowasiza-Curry - https://www.sedinam2020.com/

David Rolde - https://www.facebook.com/GreenPrez/

Nine California Green Candidates on the March 3rd Primary Ballot or Running as Certified Write-in Candidates

Congratulations to all ballot-qualified California Green Party candidates. These candidates need YOUR support so learn more about their campaigns and reach out to volunteer and donate.

US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Melissa Bradley, District 2 (Marin, Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte, and Trinity counties plus portions of Sonoma County)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/melissa.bradley/



Chris Richardson, District 7 (Southern and eastern Sacramento County)

Website: http://www.rcr4congress.us



Michael Ernest Kerr, District 11 (portions of Contra Costa County)

Website: https://www.kerr2020.com/



Rodolfo Cortes Barragan, District 40 (southeastern Los Angeles County)

Website: https://rodolfo2020.com/



CA STATE SENATE, ASSEMBLY & LOCAL ELECTIONS

Margaret Villa, State Assembly, District 58 (southeastern Los Angeles County)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Margaret4Assembly/

Karen Nyhus, (WRITE-IN) State Senate, District 3 (Solano and Napa County, and cities of Petaluma, Sonoma, Cotati, Rohnert Park, Davis, Winters, Woodland, Isleton and Walnut Grove ) Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nyhusforsenate/



Cesar Flores, City Council, Paramount (Los Angeles County)

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CurrentCesar



Robin Rowe, City Council, Beverly Hills (Los Angeles County)

Website: http://www.robinsrowe.com/



Jake Tonkel, City Council, District 6, San Jose (Santa Clara County)

Website: https://jake4d6.com/

Look for your Green Party County Council candidates on your ballot too!

The County Green Party Council member elections are also on March 3rd, so if there are candidates running in your County they will be listed on your ballot as well.

Find information on all candidates in your county with League of Women's Voters' VotersEdge website.

The Green Party of United States' Annual National Meeting and the Presidential Nominating Convention (PNC)

Registration is Now Open with Early Bird Ticket Prices

July 9 – July 12, 2020

Wayne State University, Detroit, Michigan

The presidential nominee of the Green Party will be chosen at the Party’s July Presidential Nominating Convention (PNC) in July. This year the convention will be held on July 11 in Detroit, Michigan. Delegates selected by the state Green Parties are sent to the PNC to vote on the presidential nominee. A majority vote of the delegates determines the nominee. Then, the presidential nominee proposes a vice-presidential candidate to be voted upon by the Convention. Learn more about the process HERE.

All registered Greens are welcome to attend the PNC and participate in the planned workshops and events. Registration cost is $100 until March 31, 2020 or until the first 75 people have registered (whichever comes first).

Registration includes all workshops, programs, Saturday lunch, and other events. Friday night fundraising dinner off campus will be an additional cost. Information will be forthcoming on the dinner. Registrations are non-refundable but you can transfer to another person. Register here for the early price of $100.

Learn more about the July 2020 PNC HERE: https://www.gp.org/2020_tickets

