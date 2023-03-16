WASHINGTON — The National Committee of the Green Party of the United States has voted to endorse the March 18 peace rally in Washington D.C. This demonstration coincides with the 20th anniversary of the U.S. illegal invasion of Iraq and is consistent with the commitment to peace of the Green Party, which distinguishes it from the two dominant U.S. political parties. The Ukraine war is the largest armed conflict occurring in Europe since WWII. This war has already caused hundreds of thousands of casualties and millions of refugees, but it poses an even greater danger to mankind: the danger of escalation to a nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia.

For Immediate Release:

March 13, 2023

Philena Farley, Co-Chair, Media Committee, [email protected], 202-804-2758

Madelyn Hoffman, Co-Chair, Green Party Peace Action Committee (GPAX), [email protected]

Haig Hovaness, Co-Chair, Green Party Peace Action Committee (GPAX), [email protected]

Peace In Ukraine Rally - Stop the Endless Wars

The demonstration connects the human and financial toll of U.S. militarism at home and abroad

On March 18, the Green Party will join other anti-war groups in protesting U.S. and NATO policies of open-ended financial and military support for Ukraine. “The Ukraine war must end with a negotiated settlement as soon as possible for the sake of Ukraine and the world. The U.S. must stop pouring fuel on a dangerous fire that may consume us all,” said, Haig Hovaness, co-chair of the Green Party Peace Action Committee (GPAX)

"We must show our US leaders that we do not support their actions in Ukraine. It is time to take a stand and make our voices heard." said Madelyn Hoffman, GPAX co-chair. "I am pleased that GPAX and the Green Party voted to stand with our brothers and sisters in Russia and Ukraine, and with the millions around the world who oppose war. We support their right to speak out and call for peace between nations.

"We need real solutions not war! The United States needs to take a step back, stop sending money and weapons to the Ukrainian government and instead support negotiations, a ceasefire and work toward a solution that will provide for the security of all involved parties, instead of continuing to escalate the conflict toward full-fledged WWIII and what would be a catastrophic nuclear war!"

Tony Ndege, a co-chair of the Green Party remarked, "as an activist who co-organized the largest anti-war action ever for my state twenty years ago, I have seen the pitfalls of movements when their focus is divided into throwing support for the ‘lesser evil’ candidate between two parties of War and Wall Street. We are now staring at 90 seconds from midnight on the (atomic scientist) Doomsday Clock. In the face of the unprecedented danger of nuclear warfare, the fight for survival of global society and our planet is the fight for political independence and parties like the Green Party of the United States."

