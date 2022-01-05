Pacific Green Party 2022 Convention

The January 2022 Convention of the Pacific Green Party of Oregon will focus on Bylaw changes and 2022 Campaigns. Key issues to reviewed at this convention included:

1) Review of Proposed Bylaws - derived through a consensus-seeking process. How to empower the grassroots, while also providing enough coordination to support each other's initiatives.

2) Review of races open for 2022, declared candidates

Please fill this Statement of Candidacy for SCC if you are interested in running for a position on the SCC

Please fill this Statement of Candidacy for delegate to the National Committee if you are interested in running for a position on the SCC

Please fill this Statement of Candidacy for Elected Office if you are interested in running for office in 2022

Here is the draft agenda with links to the documents to be reviewed. The final agenda is set at the convention proper.

Please REGISTER to attend (at the bottom of the page) - we need to credential you beforehand. When registered you will be able to join through this link.

Note: To be able to vote in the Green Party meeting you need to be a supporting member(registered Green and volunteer a minimum of 90 min in the past three months or $35)

NEVERTHELESS, we strive to reach consensus, so you can have a voice in the decisions because we use a modified consensus process. We go to a vote only when there is a group unwilling to stand aside; this avoids stalemates.