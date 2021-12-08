Pacific Green Party of Oregon December 2021 News

Thought of running for office?

The Pacific Green Party of Oregon will be holding elections for the State Coordinating Committee and is seeking candidates for 2022. Here is a list of races compiled for 2022 as well as excellent training and know how.

VERY IMPORTANT

Become a supporting member before December 8 in order to vote at the upcoming Convention. Requirements are to be a registered Green with the SOS and to either volunteer or donate the approx equivalent of $35. Details and links here

There has been quite a bit of discussion about proposed bylaws. We encourage everyone to listen to the recording of the last meeting that took place this past Saturday.

Register for the Convention at pacificgreens.org/events.

Roundtable on Media and Propaganda, February 19

Campaign Skills Share, focus on Media/Communications and Fundraising

From a birds eye view on media/social media and propaganda, to Project Divided and Psychologial Operations and how to counteract them.

The agenda and registration are located at pacificgreens.org/events.

KEY CAMPAIGNS FOR 2022

Petitions are or have been filed for the following:

Campaign Finance Reform - to be filed this week

Independent Redistricting Commission - People Not Politicians Coalition. An Instant Run Off Voting measure is likely to be filed

Oregon People's Rebate

Please stay tuned. Because of COVID we need YOU to collect 10 signatures from family, friends and neighbors

In the meantime, ontinue contacting your elected reps and retwitting/sharing the information about the Voting Rights Act.

Here is a write-up about the Voting Rights Act by Howie Hawkins and Mike Feinstein - Tell them you want the Presidential Campaign Fund created after Watergate to remain on the books and you want Instant Runoff Voting.

Important upcoming events

What does the PGP stand for?

What campaigns are we involved in?

How is the party organized?

How to plug in?

Note, depending on people's availability and schedule, we may change the day/time of this meeting

Media & Communications Committee (Green Creatives Collective) meeting

Held on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month

We are looking for people with creative skills (graphic art to prepare the materials for next year campaigns, writers) as well as people who want to help update the database and do phone calling

If your local chapter has announcements or events, please send those to [email protected]. We are aiming to send an email blast on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month. Deadline for submission (with brief final text and associated image) is Tuesday evening before the blast.

If you contacted us through the website

We are having more people contact us than we can reply. Please join us for the volunteer onboarding meetings; 3rd Saturday of the month, 11am. Link located at pacificgreens.org/events

Community organizers and artists deserve fair pay

Make a recurring donation to the Green Party

Support party action - Donate!

Nathalie Paravicini

http://www.pacificgreens.org/