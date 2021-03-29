April 10, 2021

CORVALLIS, OR – The 2021 Pacific Green Party of Oregon Spring Convention will focus on Communications, Legislative work and local Races. The tentative agenda is located here. The 2021 Spring Convention will focus on Communications, Legislative work and local Races

Please REGISTER to attend - we need to credential you beforehand.

Note: To be able to vote in the Green Party meeting you need to be a supporting member (registered Green and volunteer a minimum of 90 min in the past three months, includes participation in meetings)

NEVERTHELESS, we strive to reach consensus, so you can have a voice in the decisions because we use a modified consensus process. We go to a vote only when there is a group unwilling to stand aside; this avoids stalemates.

2021 Campaign Skills Share

Please join us for the 2021 Campaign Skills Share, scheduled for May 23rd, Featuring Cheri Honkala, Director And Co-Founder Of The Poor People’s Economic Human Rights Campaign.

The Focus will be on Media and Fundraising. View the agenda and register here if you're planning to attend.

WHEN: April 10, 2021 at 10am - 4pm

WHERE: Virtual COVID sphere

https://us02webzoomus/j/89909686745