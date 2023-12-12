Philadelphia: Green Wave Team Meeting

Recently the Green Party of Pennsylvania approved having our first primary in Pennsylvania. This is going to be very exciting. Please join us Wednesday December 20 at 7:00 pm on Zoom so that we can get this right. RSVP at this link: https://www.gpofpa.org/gppa_greenwave_20231220

I am reaching out to humbly ask that you help us plan and organize our first primary in the Green Party of Pennsylvania. We are asking for your leadership so that we get this right. We want to make sure we have the right processes in place so that we are effectively supporting the best candidates and your ability to select them impartially.



As one of the Inspector of Elections in my neighborhood, I am in charge of making sure that the voting process is fair and every voter is accommodated and gets an opportunity to vote if they come to vote. I am in charge of understanding the voting machine and the electronic poll books, and procedures incase the Judge of Elections, or Majority Inspector, Clerk or Machine Inspector are not present and need to be trained and appointed off the street in an emergency. I need your help to ensure we don't miss anyone who needs an accommodation to vote when we write this process.



Our Green Wave Team needs your help. We cannot have fair and impartial primaries without Greens dedicated to making that process happen. Please join me, and other elected greens in making our states' first Green Party Primary a success and so that we have something strong to build off of in future years.

We can only get this right with your help.

Please do not forget to register to be a Green to vote in this years primary by January 1st. If you are not registered Green by January 1st, you will not be eligible to vote in the February 2024 Primary in Pennsylvania. You can register at this link: https://www.vote.pa.gov/Register-to-Vote/Pages/default.aspx

Alexander Casper

Inspector of Elections - Philadelphia Ward 47 Division 14

Reimagine Philadelphia Committee Member - Philadelphia Department of Planning and Development

Membership Secretary - Green Party of Philadelphia

Green Party of Philadelphia

