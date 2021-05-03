Join Wisconsin's push for ranked-choice voting!

MADISON, WI – Our political system is failing us. Polls show that almost two-thirds of US voters want a new party, but the electoral system keeps most of us choosing which of two parties is "the lesser of two evils".

There is a solution: Ranked-Choice Voting (RCV). RCV allows you to rank your choices, so that if your first choice doesn't win, your vote can still count for your second choice. That way, you can vote for what you really want - instead of feeling like you have to vote for the "lesser evil" to keep an even worse candidate from winning.

RCV is gaining momentum across the country, and now we need your help to bring it to Wisconsin!

Grassroots activists across the political spectrum see the burning need for change, and are building a movement that transcends political parties to pass RCV in Wisconsin's Republican-dominated legislature.

This Tuesday May 4 Take Back Wisconsin and Democracy Found are hosting a live, virtual event to talk about an exciting bill in our legislative process right now which can play a huge role in fixing our broken political system. They are looking for good people who care and are ready to roll up their sleeves to do the work needed to get this bill to pass.

If you're tired of our political system being dominated by the duopoly and want a solution that will it make it much easier for alternative parties to compete in our political process, then click the link below to register for the event and learn how we can bring Ranked-Choice Voting (in a form called Final-Five Voting) to Wisconsin at:

http://evite.me/TdgDtsFxzC

Hope to see you there!

Peace,

Dave Schwab

Co-chair, Wisconsin Green Party

http://www.wisconsingreenparty.org/

P.S. The Green Party is a people-powered party that refuses to take money from corporations, lobbyists or super PACs. We rely entirely on people like you for support. Please consider making a contribution to support our work - thank you!