Racial Justice at home and abroad

GRAY, ME – Join U.S. Senate candidate Lisa Savage, former Green VP candidate and Black Alliance for Peace leader Ajamu Baraka, Director of the Maine Prisoner Advocacy Coalition Joseph Jackson, and Co-Founder of Bangor’s Racial Equity and Justice Desiree Vargas, in the second of a 5-part webinar series.

"Racial Justice at Home & Abroad" will explore the systems, policies, and practices designed to limit and shape opportunities for people of color.

Use this link to register for our free webinar & receive a recording after the live event Tuesday, July 21 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Independent Green candidate for U.S. Senate Lisa Savage is convening a series of policy-focused webinars this summer, “The Way Forward,” that will bring together policy and subject-matter experts from Maine and around the country to have substantive discussions about solving some of our country’s most difficult policy issues, with opportunity for questions and discussion.