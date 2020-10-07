Remembering Matthew Shepard

Today marks a dark reminder in our country, where one evening Matthew Shepard's life was taken away by Aaron McKinney and Russell Henderson. They tortured, beat, then tied him up to a barbed wire fence post outside of Laramie, WY. Six days later he left us.

Moments like Matthew's murder also reminds us of how far have we come. There have been many great milestones since Matthew's time. But while we look towards the the apex of human rights we need to look back on where we started at and the challenges that come with it. Because at times those same challenges will crop up again. Which is why we need to keep Matthew's spirit with us as we toil through those challenges.

The words in the theater performance of "Laramie Project"

"The fence -- I've been put there four times. I've taken visitors. Tthat place has become a pilgrimage site. Clearly that's a very powerful person experience to go out there. It is so stark and so empty and you can't help but think of Matthew therefor eighteen hours in nearly freezing temperatures, with that view up there isolated..."

Have not forgotten you Matthew.

