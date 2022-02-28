LIVE #StateOfTheUnion rebuttal

Tomorrow, Tuesday March 1st at 9pm ET, watch the Green Party response to President Biden's first State Of The Union address delivered by US Marine veteran turned antiwar organizer Matthew Hoh for US Senate!

We'll simulcast the State of the Union Address starting at 9pm ET, then Matthew will deliver a live rebuttal after.

Links to watch on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter will be available at gp.org/live. Spread the word, ditch the corporate media and connect with your fellow Greens!

In solidarity,

Green Party of the United States

http://www.gp.org/