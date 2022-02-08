Stop Banking the Bomb campaign promoted by the Green Party of Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA – Stop Banking The Bomb (SBTB) is a Pittsburgh-based campaign targeting PNC Bank for its illegal investment in nuclear weapons. In total, PNC has invested 1.6 billion dollars ($1,600,000,000!) in eight nuclear weapon manufacturers. Nuclear weapons have been banned under international law since January 2021.

The SBTB coalition has more than two dozen organizations as members, including the Green Party of Allegheny County and the Green Party of Butler/Venango Counties. SBTB demands that PNC Bank immediately sell all of its assets invested in nuclear weapon manufacturers and make a binding commitment to never again invest in weapons of mass destruction (WMD).

"Our SBTB movement to reduce the threat of nuclear war by targeting PNC's billions invested in nukes was never about any particular activist group or political affiliation,” explained lead SBTB organizer Rev. Fr. Paul Dordal, co-director of the Christian Alliance for Peace. “We always saw this life or death issue as a means to join all people of goodwill to struggle together for humanity, for our environment, for our planet's very existence. That is why over twenty-five groups in Pittsburgh and nationally have dropped their differences and banded together to make peace a real possibility."



“The Green Party has been a proud member of SBTB,” said Chris Robinson, leader of the Green Party’s communication team, “because PNC Bank’s investment in nuclear weapons is evil. Green Party members stand for nonviolence as one of our Four Green Pillars, and we do not want our saving deposits used as an investment in death and destruction.”



Stop Banking The Bomb regularly has rallies, die-ins, marches, and other events to put public pressure on PNC Bank. They held a recent teach-in on January 25 to educate people about their movement, the role and history of nuclear weapons, what PNC Bank does as a company, and the international treaties banning nuclear weapons. For information about their next event, please contact them at [email protected] or visit the SBTB Facebook page.



This report was written by Vice Chair Riley Mahon, Green Party of Allegheny County (GPAOC).

This report was written by Vice Chair Riley Mahon, Green Party of Allegheny County (GPAOC).

The Green Party of Pennsylvania (GPPA) is an independent political party which stands in opposition to the two corporate parties. GPPA candidates promote public policy based on the Green Party's Four Pillars: grassroots democracy, nonviolence, ecological wisdom, and social justice/equal opportunity.