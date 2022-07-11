Vote for Green Governor & Maryland Green Party Officers

Registered Greens have a chance to vote in Maryland Green Party-run elections this July!

The Maryland Green Party (MGP) is excited to announce our July 13-20 gubernatorial primary and election to fill MGP officer vacancies. All Maryland registered Greens can vote online or by paper ballot. Here's what you need to know.

Voting Period:

Voting starts: July 13, 2022, 8:00 a.m.

Voting ends: July 20, 2022, 8:00 p.m.

Request Your Ballot:



Request your ballot any time between July 13, at 8:00 a.m. and July 20, at 8:00 a.m. Get your ballot one of two ways: [email protected] > via Web Form or via Email Please include your name and address as they are on file with the State Board of Elections and, so that we may verify your registration status, your date of birth.

Specify whether you want to cast a paper or electronic ballot.

Eligible voters must be registered with the Maryland State Board of Elections as "Green" at the time they submit their ballot. Any dispute of the election results are to be filed by July 23, 2202, 7:00 p.m.



From the special elections page of our website you can find full details, get candidate info, and request a ballot.

Thanks, and we hope to "see" you at the ballot box!

Maryland Green Party

http://www.mdgreens.org/