Justin Paglino: Vote Your Values

On this July 4, as we reflect on the history and the state of our nation, I want everyone to know that, at least in my Congressional District (CT-03), Medicare for All will once again be on the ballot, along with Ranked Choice Voting (for multiparty democracy), a Universal Carbon Income (tax and dividend), an Economy for the 99%, and a Foreign Policy seeking Peace instead of Profit.

In other words, your values will be on the ballot, and I ask you to vote for them.

Vote Your Values: Vote Green

Here's just one example of what I mean by that:

If you have donated any money to my Democratic Party opponent Rosa DeLauro, you should know that one of the things she has done with her "Friends of Rosa DeLauro" PAC is donate to the ANTI-CHOICE Democrat Henry Cuellar, which helped him defeat the PRO-CHOICE Democrat Jessica Cisneros in the recent TX-28 primary. I ask you, is that in line with your values? If not, please support me instead! I will fight for the issues we believe in, above all else.

Here Are the Congressional Democrats Who Donated to Anti- Choice Dem Henry Cuellar

Facing a strong primary challenge from pro-choice Jessica Cisneros, anti-abortion Democrat Henry Cellar secured crucial campaign support from at least 18 Democratic incumbents.

The Green Party of Connecticut needs you!

We are in the middle of a ballot access petition drive and we need volunteers to gather signatures! I'll provide the materials

I'll show you what to do

Email me today: [email protected]

I'll give you justin4all flyers too Third Parties have to work hard to get on the ballot and stay on the ballot. This year our state party has a tremendous challenge in front of it: gather over 10,000 signatures to get our slate of candidates on the ballot for Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, and Comptroller. We need to get 1% of the vote in at least one of these races to retain our 'minor party' status in CT, which allows us statewide voter registration (anyone can register Green Party in the state). First we need to be on the ballot!!

