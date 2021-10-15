Wisconsin Green Party 2021 Fall Gathering

The Wisconsin Green Party (WIGP) 2021 Fall Gathering state membership meeting will be held on Saturday November 13, 2021. The theme of the gathering will be "Facing the Climate Crisis" and we're excited to welcome special guest speaker Dr. Jill Stein, pioneering environmental health advocate and 2-time Green Party presidential nominee.

Due to the ongoing pandemic this gathering will be held virtually via Zoom. Members will be sent information about how to join the gathering online after they RSVP at https://www.wisconsingreenparty.org/2021_fall_gathering

This gathering will serve as the WIGP's biannual state membership meeting. All dues-paying WIGP members in good standing will be eligible to participate in decision-making and voting.

You can become a dues-paying member of the WIGP or renew your membership at https://www.wisconsingreenparty.org/contribute

Come with your ideas about how to grow the Green Party and support allied movements for peace, justice, democracy, and ecology!

Check our website for agenda updates and other news: https://www.wisconsingreenparty.org/2021_fall_gathering

We will be sending emails to members with updates, and making announcements on our Facebook page and Twitter account.

Please join us for the 2021 WIGP Fall Gathering and help build the movement for people, planet, and peace over profit!

Wisconsin Green Party

http://www.wisconsingreenparty.org