Wisconsin Greens fall gathering w/ Howie Hawkins, Angela Walker & Lisa Savage

Please join us for the Wisconsin Green Party 2020 Fall Gathering on Saturday November 14, 2020 with special guests Howie Hawkins, Lisa Savage, and Angela Walker!

Right now, countless people are wondering: what's next after the 2020 election? With the corporate two-party system sure to keep failing our country, it's critical that we come together to build a people-powered alternative.

We'll be joined for this important discussion by special guests Howie Hawkins, 2020 Green Party Presidential candidate, Angela Walker, 2020 VP candidate and Milwaukee native, and Lisa Savage, 2020 candidate for US Senate in Maine's historic ranked-choice voting election.

The fall gathering is the WIGP's state membership meeting, and all dues-paying WIGP members in good standing will be eligible to participate in discussion, decision-making and voting.

You can become a dues-paying member of the WIGP or renew your membership here.

To see the event on Facebook and invite friends, go here (note that if you want to register, you still need to RSVP on this webpage).

Come with your ideas about how to grow the Green Party and support allied movements for peace, justice, democracy, and ecology!

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic this gathering will be held virtually via video-conference. Attendees will be sent information about how to join the gathering online after they register.

The agenda will include election of WIGP officers and members of the WIGP Coordinating Council, proposed changes to our bylaws, special guests, and discussion on building a strong party for the people from the bottom up.

Check our website here for agenda updates and other news. Proposed changes to the bylaws can be found further below.

We will be sending emails to members with updates, and making announcements on our Facebook page and Twitter account.

We will be electing officers, including one co-chair, operations treasurer, elections treasurer, recording secretary, correspondence secretary, members of the WIGP coordinating council, and delegates to the GP-US national committee (including alternates). If you would like to run for an officer position, you can see more information about open positions and submit a self-nomination here.

Please join us for the 2020 WIGP Fall Gathering and help build the movement for people, planet, and peace over profit!

Proposed bylaws changes for discussion at 2020 Fall Gathering

The following changes have been proposed to Wisconsin Green Party bylaws. According to the usual process, the proposals will be brought for discussion at the Fall 2020 Gathering, and brought for decision at the Spring 2021 Gathering (with possible revisions based on discussion).

Proposal 1: Add Article 2, Section 8: Removal

Sponsor: Dave Schwab

Proposed text:

Any member of the Wisconsin Green Party may be removed from Membership in the organization for gross misconduct or violation of the adopted Key Values, Platform, or code of conduct adopted by the Party, by decision of the Membership or the Coordinating Council. Notice of such a proposed removal must be sent out prior to the meeting where it is proposed. The candidate or elected official in question shall receive a notice before the meeting at which the decision is to be made, and a hearing if requested.

Background: This is copied from the language on removing a candidate or elected official from the party, and creates a similar mechanism for holding rank-and-file members accountable for gross misconduct. While we have fortunately not felt the necessity for this type of mechanism in past years, it’s important as our party grows that we create mechanisms for accountability and to protect our party from bad actors.

Proposal 2: Amend Article 10: Discrimination, Section 1: Conduct

Sponsor: Dave Schwab

Proposed text:

change from:

Discrimination on the basis of sex, race, age, religion, economic status, sexual orientation, ethnic identity, national origin, handicap, parenthood or color in the conduct of the affairs of the Wisconsin Green Party is prohibited

to:

Discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, race, ethnicity, culture, national origin, social and economic class, educational level, color, immigration status, sex, age, size, family status, religion, or mental or physical ability in the conduct of the affairs of the Wisconsin Green Party is prohibited.

Background: This updates the language on discrimination in WIGP bylaws in accordance with the WIGP code of conduct, as well as the proposed GPUS code of conduct.

