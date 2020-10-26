Wisconsin Greens 2020 Fall Gathering

Join us for the Wisconsin Green Party 2020 Fall Gathering on Saturday November 14, 2020!

Due to precautions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic this gathering will be held virtually using video-conferencing software. Attendees will be sent information about how to join the gathering online after they register.

This gathering is the WIGP's state membership meeting, and all dues-paying WIGP members in good standing will be eligible to participate in decision-making and voting

You can become a dues-paying member of the WIGP or renew your membership here.

To see the event on Facebook and invite friends, go here (note that if you want to register, you still need to RSVP).

Come with your ideas about how to grow the Green Party and support allied movements for peace, justice, democracy, and ecology!

The agenda will include election of WIGP officers and members of the WIGP Coordinating Council, changes to our bylaws, special guests, and discussion on building a strong party for the people from the bottom up.

Check back here for agenda updates and other news. We will be sending emails to members with updates, and making announcements on our Facebook page and Twitter account.

Please join us for the 2020 WIGP Fall Gathering and help build the movement for people, planet, and peace over profit!

Peace and solidarity,

The Wisconsin Green Party

http://www.wisconsingreenparty.org/





P.S. - The Green Party is a people-powered party that refuses to take money from corporations, lobbyists or super PACs. We rely entirely on people like you for support. Please consider making a contribution to support our work - thank you!