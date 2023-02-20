Proposal 1126: Establish a National Green Party Day

Background

The benefits of having a National Day include news stories, increase in product sales for branded merchandise, outreach visibility, social media engagement, national and local events, and fundraising opportunities.

Proposal

National Green Party Day is an observation of the The Green Party of the United States platform's 4 pillars and 10 key values. This resolution is to designate April 10th (4/10) to celebrate, educate, and outreach our 4 pillars and 10 key values to the general public.

The corporate, two-party system in Washington increased sensationalist attacks against dissenting views. The consistent partisan majority united to take control of our government, used its power to oppress the minority, then violence and authoritarianism followed.

National Green Party Day will overcome this obstacle by showing our commitment to social justice, democracy, peace, and ecological wisdom. Our continued existence as a progressive political force depends on our ability to grow and diversify our membership through increased outreach, education, organization building, and electoral work.

The role of this day of observation will be to assist in reaching different segments of our progressive audience, working and refining our messaging to align with our values, developing outbound strategies for national and local events, and improving our outreach communications to get active passionate people more involved in the implementation of systematic changes to our current political environment.

Resources

Contacts:

Black Caucus Co-Chair Philena Farley, - [email protected]

Green Party of Washington Delegate Scott LAUGENOUR, Delegate - [email protected]

References

The Green Platform presents an eco-social analysis and vision for our country:

https://www.gp.org/platform

Register a National Day:

https://nationaldaycalendar.com/register-a-national-day/