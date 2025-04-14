2017 Press Conference for Green candidates running in New Jersey
Learn more about some of the Green Party of New Jersey's candidates for statewide office ahead of the election this November. Who said Greens don't run down ballot?
• Barry Bendar for Ocean County Freeholder in New Jersey
• Seth Kaper-Dale for Governor of New Jersey
• Mico Lucide, for New Jersey General Assembly, Legislative District 2
• Sean Stratton, for New Jersey General Assembly, Legislative District 18
#WeAreGreen
