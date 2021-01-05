Happy New Year/The Year In Review

2020 was a very intense year for the Green Party of Minnesota and America in general. From Covid 19 to the George Floyd worldwide protest the MN Green Party was on the frontlines.

Minneapolis Park Board Commissioner Latrisha Vetaw announces run for Minneapolis city council in ward 4.

Minneapolis city council member Cam Gordon announces reelection campaign.

Green Party activist Trahern Crews spoke about the George Floyd 2020 protests. Not only did Minneapolis protesters take to the streets, but the city also saw an outpouring of support for residents and visitors alike. Activists set up food banks and donation centers with clothing, masks, hand sanitizer, and other goods.

We want to congratulate a long time Green Audrey Thayer on her victory in November. We also want to thank Toya Woodland and Lisa Neal Delgado for running strong campaigns in the 5th congressional district. The Minneapolis city council passed a Truth and Reconciliation Resolution to address historical racism in Minneapolis. The Green Party of Minnesota has also been working on the Saint Paul Recovery Act with the East Side Freedom Library, CM Prince, and other council members. In 2021 we plan on addressing Economic Justice, Police Brutality, we also plan on leading the charge on Healthcare For All and Climate Justice

Upcoming Events

MLK March & Rally

January 18, 2021

Breonna Taylor Justice Rally

January 20, 2021

Saint Paul Recovery Act Book Club Meeting

January 12, 2021

