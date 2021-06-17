California General Assembly June 19 & 20, 2021
Do you like this post?
SAN FRANCISCO – The Green Party of California's next General Assembly (GA) will be held on June 19 & 20, 2021. This will be a virtual General Assembly taking place by video and teleconference.
Please Read Prior To Joining The Zoom GA
Minutes for this GA will be available after they are approved by the SGA.
The General Assembly is the primary decision-making body of the GPCA and consists of delegates from each active county organization. Delegates are selected by the counties each July and serve as delegates to both the GA and the Online GA (the SGA).
If you have any questions please contact [email protected]
Do you like this post?
Showing 1 reaction