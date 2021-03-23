2021 Green Party of New Jersey annual convention

Keynote Speaker Angela Walker-2020 VP Green Party Candidate

TRENTON, NJ – We are proud to announce our 2021 Green Party of New Jersey (GPNJ) Annual Convention on Sunday May 2nd, from 1-4pm. We welcome as our keynote speaker Angela Walker, 2020 Green Party Vice Presidential Candidate. Our Young Ecosocialists (YES) Caucus will also be presenting "Young Voices for a Green Tomorrow." This will be online via Zoom due to the ongoing pandemic.

This will be the time to vote on new bylaws and elect new leadership! We will also introduce our candidates for office and much more. Please register to attend at this link and share with friends. We will be plugging and making announcements on social media as they develop. Stay tuned!

Our numbers keep growing! We are at 11,560 registered Greens in New Jersey this month. Our party is working in New Jersey to represent everyone and we are involved in many movements each day. We are very close to reaching 12,000. Can we make it there by May 2nd? With your help we can!

Signed,

Green Party of New Jersey State Co-Chairs

Diane Moxley

Craig Cayetano

Tom Violett