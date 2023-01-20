2022 Campaign Review – Video now available
The Coordinated Campaign Committee presented a webinar on January 10, 2023. A panel of 2022 Green Party candidates reflected on their recent campaigns and talk about next steps.
The event featured:
- Matthew Hoh, NC, US Senate
- Robin Harris, Florida State House of Representatives
- Cody Hannah, Chandler, AZ, City Council
- Douglas Lary, Windham Registrar of Voters, Windham, CT
- Mike Feinstein, Moderator, former Green Mayor and City Councilmember, Santa Monica, CA
