The 2022 Green Party of Texas state convention will be Saturday, April 9th, at 10AM. Check-in starts at 9:45.

30 delegates appointed at the 6 valid county conventions will confirm the results from the precinct conventions & vote on these items:

Budget & Resolutions



SEC

Non-Male Cochair

Non-Female Cochair

Hunter Crow (current interim co-chair)

Treasurer

Alfred Molison

At-Large





National Committee

6 Delegates





Other National Committees

https://www.txgreens.org/elected_officers

Fundraising - Alison Bittick

Diversity - Hunter Wayne Crow



The names above are the people who have announced their candidacy. If you'd like yours added, please tell the secretary or post in Slack's #asm channel. Find out more about the committees here: https://gpus.org/