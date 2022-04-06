2022 Green Party of Texas State Convention
The 2022 Green Party of Texas state convention will be Saturday, April 9th, at 10AM. Check-in starts at 9:45.
30 delegates appointed at the 6 valid county conventions will confirm the results from the precinct conventions & vote on these items:
Budget & Resolutions
SEC
Non-Male Cochair
Non-Female Cochair
Hunter Crow (current interim co-chair)
Treasurer
Alfred Molison
At-Large
National Committee
6 Delegates
Other National Committees
https://www.txgreens.org/elected_officers
Fundraising - Alison Bittick
Diversity - Hunter Wayne Crow
The names above are the people who have announced their candidacy. If you'd like yours added, please tell the secretary or post in Slack's #asm channel. Find out more about the committees here: https://gpus.org/
