2022 Indiana Green Party Annual Congress

Saturday, June 25, 2021: 12:00 p.m. - 2:15 p.m.

Registration is now open

Due to the pandemic and the Congress being virtual this year, there is no cost to attend the event. Any donation you would be willing to give would certainly be welcome!

Event Registration

You will receive an email with zoom information for the event as well as a voter packet for the election. Register here to participate.

Officer Elections

The following INGP positions are up for election: Chair, Assistant Chair, Documentarian, Treasurer, Communications Director, and Delegates to the Green Party of the United States National Committee.

Bylaws Discussion and Amendments

Any active member in good standing of the INGP shall have the right to speak to Congress regarding any proposal to amend the INGP Bylaws.

Tentative Agenda

12:00-12:30: Arrival, socializing via zoom

12:30-12:45: Welcome and housekeeping details

12:45-1:15: Election tallying

1:15-1:45: Candidate remarks

1:45-2:00: 2022 Campaign information, petitioning, fundraising

2:00-2:15: Keynote address

After registering, you will be sent further information as Congress approaches with information on how to vote and join. Same-day registration will be available, but advanced registration is preferred.

Everyone is encouraged to join and contribute to a greener future, however, only active members can vote.

Thanks for your continued support. We’re looking forward to a Green future!