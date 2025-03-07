Get Ready: 2025 Virtual Annual National Meeting & More!
Do you like this post?
Get ready for the 2025 Annual National Meeting (ANM) happening virtually from July 31st to August 3rd! Here's what you need to know:
Register Now!
-
Snag early-bird registration for just $80 (limited to the first 50 or until March 31st).
-
Regular registration begins in April at $100.
-
Reduced registrations
-
Waivers will be available June 1
-
Register here: gp.org/anm
Share Your Ideas: Workshop Proposals Open!
-
Submit your workshop proposals for the virtual ANM by April 15th.
-
Find details and the submission form here: 2025 ANM Workshops
Looking Ahead: 2026 ANM Information Meeting
-
States interested in hosting the 2026 in-person ANM, join our information meeting on Thursday, March 13th at 9 PM Eastern.
-
RSVP to [email protected] with your name, state, and role to receive Zoom details.
Annual National Meeting Committee
https://www.gp.org/
Do you like this post?
Showing 1 reaction