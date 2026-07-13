BREAKING NEWS: 2 Greens move on to the Nov. General Election!

Green Party of California is sharing this news on behalf of the Mark Rendón and Victor Hernandez campaigns.

On July 10, the California Secretary of State certified the June Primary vote count on a truly historic primary election and revealed that Mark Rendón and VictorHernandez will officially become the sixth and seventh California Greens to move on to the general election since the top two primary was enacted.

The magnitude of this moment cannot be underestimated.

Following the principles and values of the Green Party, both candidates are running grassroots campaigns and rejecting any corporate or superPAC donations, unlike their incumbent opponents.

At this critical time, both campaigns are expanding their teams, acquiring much-needed campaign tools, and seeking donors to raise funds essential for doing outreach to all voters in their districts.

THIS IS THE TIME BOTH CANDIDATES URGENTLY NEED YOUR SUPPORT!

YOUR contribution will allow these campaigns to connect in meaningful ways with all of California's Green Party members as well as Independent voters who may not yet know about the Green Party and these grassroots campaigns.

Just imagine if the nearly 30,000 Greens who are receiving this email donated $50. We could raise 1.5 million dollars! Even if every person that we are contacting only gives $10, to each campaign that would bring $300,000 for Mark and Victor to run more dynamic, active, and visible campaigns.

Both candidates have an unprecedented chance to beat the corporate incumbents and demonstrate the value and necessity of having a real alternative to the oppressive duopoly.

But as long as we do not have publicly funded elections in California, Green candidates must continue to raise money, person by person, dollar by dollar, on their own.

And they CAN do it with the power and passion of Greens like YOU behind them.

Every single penny helps these candidates move forward toward a historic push for a fair, just, and Greener California.

In solidarity and in hope,

The campaigns of Mark Rendón & Victor Hernandez

Mark Rendón for Assembly District 14 Mark Rendón for Assembly District 14

Mark: “As a long-time educator and activist in my community, I’ve

seen how essential real, honest representation can be. My campaign

has several key priorities:

● Implementing the hugely popular CalCare program

● Integrating social housing to end homelessness and housing insecurity

● Working with state and local officials to transform the nearby Chevron oil refinery into a renewable energy facility

● Divesting from war and genocide

● Working toward free, lifelong educational opportunities

We can build a Green movement and bring real representation to the State Assembly, but only with your help."

Victor Hernandez for Assembly District 59 Victor Hernandez for Assembly District 59

Victor: “I began this candidacy not only for my own district and my own community, but with an eye to the future. In my district, we are uniquely positioned with an unprecedented chance to send a Green to the Assembly of the fourth largest economy in the world!

A Green in CA Assembly will prove that our populist policies are what Californians want. We are building more than a campaign, we are building a movement for a nurturing society for future generations. We’re in this journey together and ask you to join us.

Three of the most crucial themes of my campaign are:

● Community over corporations

● Environmental wisdom

● People can hold the power"