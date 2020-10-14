Three weeks to save the Green Party of New York

We're not going to sugar-coat it. We have less than three weeks to save the Green Party in New York State. Gov. Cuomo and the Democrats changed the law this year so that if we don’t get at least 150,000 votes, the Green Party will disappear from the ballot.

That means your vote for Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker is necessary to save your Green Party’s ballot line!

Joe Biden is up by 32 points in New York and is going to win the Electoral College vote. But your vote will matter this November when you vote Green to keep the party alive!

You know that Howie Hawkins and the Green Party were the first to run on a platform of an Eco-Socialist Green New Deal, and that Howie’s success running for Governor helped ban fracking in New York.

The Green Party has long championed the things that Trump and Biden run away from: Medicare-for-All, public living-wage jobs under a Green New Deal, legalization of marijuana, electoral reform, and an end to the imperial wars abroad.

Saving the Green Party of New York means saving the ballot line so we can run amazing candidates at the local, state, and federal levels.

Vote to change this broken system.





Vote for candidates you can be proud of: Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker, and tell a friend to do the same!

Green Party of New York

http://www.gpny.org

PS. Can you chip-in to our ballot-line defense fund? We need your help today to save the Green Party of New York!