Tammie Rochester: My Ironclad Promises

Tammie Rochester life's work has been helping disadvantaged, disabled, and working-class people with everyday problems when they are at their most vulnerable. She helps her clients navigate complex systems and access key resources and social services. Tammie has experience fighting for the rights of children and families through the court system.

Tammie will do the same for the residents of Congressional District 18 (TX-18) if elected. TX-18 deserves a representative who will vote their conscience in Washington and do what is right—not play political games to keep their seat at the cost of their constituents.

Born and raised in Houston, Tammie knows from a personal and professional stance of the hardship of the people of Texas. Houston has one of the highest crime rates and road fatalities rates in Texas and the nation. High school dropout rates in Texas are also alarming.

Tammie would like to change our highways, roads and make our neighborhoods safe and increase funding for education and healthcare.

Let’s make a change!

Tammie is running as a Green Party candidate to return the power to the people of Texas’s 18th Congressional District. No one should be forced to vote for a “lesser of two evils.”

As a Green Party candidate, Tammie will never take a single dime from corporate PACs or any other special interest groups, so her only priority is the community. She stands ﬁrmly against the recent attacks on our democracy, the military-industrial complex, and divisive media manipulation.

My Ironclad Promises

NO EXCUSES. NO COMPROMISE.

🔻 REAL AMERICA FIRST. Not the Republicans’ version, not the Democrats’ version, but a people-first America where we fix our schools, hospitals, environment, jobs, and justice system before funding wars and military-industrial complex.

🔻 A RELENTLESS FOCUS ON COST OF LIVING. I’ll fight for an economy that works for you: living wages, union rights, small business investment, controls and adjustments on inflation, and tax breaks for workers — not the billionaire class.

🔻 NO FOREIGN CONTROL. I will expose and dismantle the grip of AIPAC and all foreign lobbies that buy influence in Congress.

🔻 NO BILLIONAIRE BOSSES. I reject corporate PAC money and billionaire, backroom deals. I’ll fight for working families.

🔻NO ENDLESS WARS. I will go to war against the military-industrial complex—not for it. No more blood for profit. No more blank checks to war profiteers while Americans go without healthcare and affordable housing!