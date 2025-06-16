A Big Weekend for the Greens — Let’s Keep It Going

This weekend, we gathered for the 25th Anniversary Assembly of the Maryland Green Party — and what a celebration it was. A day filled with strategy, stories, and shared purpose. We honored those who’ve paved the way and laid the groundwork for the next chapter of Green politics in Maryland.

I had the honor of delivering the keynote speech — laying out our vision for building a truly democratic, grassroots future in this state. You can watch or read the speech here:

🔗 You can read the remarks here

As we continue to build momentum, I want to personally invite you to our Solstice Social: A Green Summer Kickoff — happening online this Friday, June 20 at 6:30 PM.

We’ll celebrate the solstice, preview summer campaign actions, and mark 500 days until Election Day 2026. It’s a fun, energizing way to get plugged in and meet fellow supporters.

🎉 RSVP now: gogreen2026.com/events/solstice-social-a-green-summer-kickoff

We’re also excited to join two important Juneteenth events this week:

📍 June 19 – Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition’s Juneteenth Celebration

📍 June 21 – Eastern Shore Juneteenth Celebration in Salisbury





No volunteer shifts needed at either event —but we would love to see you there!

In solidarity,

Andy Ellis