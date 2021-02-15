A dialogue on Anti-Racism

ROCHESTER, NY – Join the Green Party of Monroe County for our monthly meeting. Our speaker will be a spokesperson from the Take It Down Coalition who will lead us in a discussion on a specific Anti-Racism approach which seeks to pursue the fundamental nature of racism and how we can both identify it within ourselves and our society then in turn work to eliminate it.

This approach rejects the usual commercialized approach that replaces a process that is real and addresses the internalized roots of racism.We will also discuss the possibilities of using such an approach in our education system.

The meeting is Tuesday, February 16th from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Register for the Zoom link at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYlceuhrjooG9D2cbAMdc2Ew5S0Sc92-K_d

As always, our meetings are free and open to the public.



