Act Now to Stop Climate Collapse

Climate poses the greatest threat to the future of humanity

ALBANY, NY – The Green Party is the strongest political voice calling for real solutions to reduce the severity of climate change and to provide hope for a decent life for future generations. Democrats and Republicans at all levels – from the state to the White House and Congress – continue to protect the fossil fuel companies and their profits so the special interest campaign contributions keep flowing.

Will you help the Green Party of New York with a donation of $20 today to support the one party calling for an immediate halt to new fossil fuels, a rapid phase-out of dirty energy uses — including nuclear, natural gas and biomass — and transition within a decade to 100% clean, renewable energy and zero emissions?

Electoral support for the Green Party is skyrocketing across the planet as voters realize that the Greens are the one party committed to strong, effective climate action. Greens now serve as national environmental ministers in half a dozen countries. But in New York, rather than take on the fossil fuel companies, the Democrats decided to instead pass ballot access laws to kill alternative parties like the Greens who reject corporate donations and control.

The world’s scientists – the IPCC – recently declared a climate “Code Red” for the planet. The window to avoid the worst of extreme weather is rapidly closing as wildfires, flooding, droughts and heat waves ravage the world.

The Green Party was the first in the United States to campaign for an ecosocialist Green New Deal in the 2010 New York gubernatorial race. We called for a ten-year plan to reduce emissions to zero, power the economy with clean, renewable public power and enact an Economic Bills of Rights to ensure that the needs of everyone were met. We also called for an immediate ban on fracking – well ahead of most of the big environmental groups at the time.

Only the Green Party has a real plan to address environmental injustices and deal with the worst effects of catastrophic climate change. Can you help Green Party candidates amplify this bold plan in every state and local elections in 2022?

We need energy and economic systems that are publicly owned and democratically controlled, focusing on meeting the needs of all, not increasing the wealth of the 1%.

2022 will be a pivotal year for the future of life on the planet – and for the ability of the Green Party to continue in New York. Please help us fight for your future by contributing today.

In solidarity,

Gloria and Peter, Co-Chairs

Green Party of New York

http://www.gpny.org/